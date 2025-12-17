China’s Stand: Supporting Venezuela Against Unilateral Pressure
China opposes unilateral bullying and supports Venezuela in safeguarding its sovereignty, according to Foreign Minister Wang Yi. In a call with Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil, Wang stressed mutual trust and strategic partnership between the nations amidst increasing U.S. pressure on Venezuela.
- Country:
- China
China has voiced its strong opposition to unilateral bullying while extending support to nations like Venezuela in their quest to safeguard sovereignty, the country's Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated on Wednesday. This declaration comes as U.S. President Donald Trump intensifies pressure on the South American nation.
In a significant phone conversation with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, Wang emphasized the strategic partnership and deep-rooted tradition of mutual trust that binds China and Venezuela. The foreign ministry of China released a statement highlighting these bilateral ties.
Wang confidently asserted that the international community understands and supports Venezuela in its defense of legitimate rights and interests, signaling China's endorsement of Venezuela's position on the global stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Venezuela
- diplomacy
- unilateral
- pressure
- sovereignty
- Wang Yi
- Yvan Gil
- partnership
- Trump
ALSO READ
Venezuela Faces Economic Pressure Amid U.S. Sanctions Blockade
Brazil's Supreme Court Upholds Indigenous Land Protections Amid Legislative Pressure
Zelenskiy Urges EU to Pressure Russia with Frozen Assets
U.S. Contemplates New Sanctions to Pressure Russia
China's Secret Bid for Semiconductor Sovereignty: The EUV Prototype Breakthrough