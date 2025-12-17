China’s Stand: Supporting Venezuela Against Unilateral Pressure

China has voiced its strong opposition to unilateral bullying while extending support to nations like Venezuela in their quest to safeguard sovereignty, the country's Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated on Wednesday. This declaration comes as U.S. President Donald Trump intensifies pressure on the South American nation.

In a significant phone conversation with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, Wang emphasized the strategic partnership and deep-rooted tradition of mutual trust that binds China and Venezuela. The foreign ministry of China released a statement highlighting these bilateral ties.

Wang confidently asserted that the international community understands and supports Venezuela in its defense of legitimate rights and interests, signaling China's endorsement of Venezuela's position on the global stage.

