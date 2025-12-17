BJP MLA Kaluram Meghwal Injured in Truck Collision on NH 27
BJP MLA Kaluram Meghwal and his two guards were injured when their car collided with a truck on NH 27. Though the trio remains under observation, they are out of danger. The truck driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind, and police are searching for him.
- Country:
- India
BJP MLA Kaluram Meghwal sustained injuries along with his two guards following a head-on collision between their car and a truck on NH 27. The incident occurred at Shambupura Turn on Wednesday, according to police sources.
The trio was immediately moved to New Medical College Hospital and is currently under medical observation, though reportedly out of danger. The truck driver fled the scene, leaving the truck loaded with onions and with a Madhya Pradesh number plate, behind.
Law enforcement, including SHO Chetan Sharma and SP Tejashveeni Gautam, are actively investigating the crash and are attempting to trace the absconding truck driver following the collision.
(With inputs from agencies.)