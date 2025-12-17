Left Menu

Blame Game Intensifies Between BJP and AAP Amidst Delhi's Escalating Pollution Crisis

The BJP and AAP are clashing over worsening pollution in Delhi. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accuses AAP of neglect, blaming them for the crisis. AAP refutes these claims, alleging manipulation of air quality data. Both parties criticize each other’s handling of Delhi’s pollution challenges.

The political atmosphere in Delhi has grown increasingly tense as the BJP and AAP exchange accusations over the deteriorating pollution levels afflicting the national capital. Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has launched a direct assault on the AAP, accusing them of abandoning the city after more than a decade of governance, claims which AAP has strongly rejected.

Sirsa has further accused AAP of deliberately exacerbating pollution by burning waste at various locations, oblivious to the escalating public health concerns. Citing an incident reported by the Trilokpuri MLA, Sirsa alleged an AAP councillor was caught in the act of burning garbage in his constituency, a charge AAP has categorically dismissed as another falsehood.

In response, AAP has hit back, accusing Sirsa of concocting lies and manipulating AQI figures by tampering with monitoring equipment. The party insists that these allegations are unfounded and challenged Sirsa to produce evidence or refrain from spreading 'fake claims.' Meanwhile, internal political tensions escalate, with both parties struggling to control the narrative amid Delhi's environmental crisis.

