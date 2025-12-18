Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu Seeks Federal Support in Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is visiting New Delhi to secure federal support for state projects. He plans to meet six union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Naidu aims to discuss key projects implemented with federal collaboration.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu embarked on a crucial one-day trip to New Delhi, aiming to secure support from the central government for various state projects. The visit underscores the state's reliance on federal partnership to drive developmental initiatives.

Scheduled meetings include discussions with six union ministers, notably Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The agenda focuses on priority projects benefiting from federal and state collaboration.

Naidu's meetings reflect ongoing efforts to fortify ties with the central government, ensuring continued progress in Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister is set to return to Amaravati by Friday night, marking a pivotal step in seeking sustained federal support.

