Amit Shah Set to Inaugurate Key Cultural and Security Projects in Assam
Amit Shah, India's Union Home Minister, will visit Assam to inaugurate major projects, including the Guwahati Police Commissioner's office, a CCTV network, and the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex. The initiatives aim to boost both security and cultural richness within the state.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Assam on December 29 for a series of inaugurations, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Shah will open the newly-constructed Guwahati Police Commissioner's office and launch a CCTV network under the Intelligent City Surveillance System (ICSS), Sarma told reporters.
Further, Shah will inaugurate the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex, the largest auditorium in eastern India, and visit Borduwa to enhance its role in art, culture, and spiritualism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Assam
- projects
- inauguration
- Guwahati
- security
- cultural complex
- CCTV
- ICSS
- art hub
ALSO READ
Senators Raise National Security Alarms Over DJI Drones
Security Forces Deal Major Blow to Maoist Network in Sukma Clash
India Resumes Dhaka Visa Operations Amid Security Concerns
Safeguarding Progress: Security Conference in Jammu and Kashmir
Massive Turnout in Pakistan's Anti-Polio Drive Amid Security Challenges