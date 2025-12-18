Left Menu

Amit Shah Set to Inaugurate Key Cultural and Security Projects in Assam

Amit Shah, India's Union Home Minister, will visit Assam to inaugurate major projects, including the Guwahati Police Commissioner's office, a CCTV network, and the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex. The initiatives aim to boost both security and cultural richness within the state.

Amit Shah Set to Inaugurate Key Cultural and Security Projects in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Assam on December 29 for a series of inaugurations, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Shah will open the newly-constructed Guwahati Police Commissioner's office and launch a CCTV network under the Intelligent City Surveillance System (ICSS), Sarma told reporters.

Further, Shah will inaugurate the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex, the largest auditorium in eastern India, and visit Borduwa to enhance its role in art, culture, and spiritualism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

