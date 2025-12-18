EU's Bold Proposal: Utilizing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid
European Union leaders have reached a consensus on the fairness of utilizing Russian assets to aid Ukraine. However, as Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk indicated, there are significant technical issues to resolve, with some countries pushing for stronger guarantees.
European Union leaders have reached a consensus on a proposal to utilize Russian assets to finance aid for Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the breakthrough agreement on Thursday, highlighting the fairness of the initiative despite existing technical hurdles.
Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Tusk emphasized the united front among EU nations regarding the merit of the proposal. However, he noted the complexities involved and the persistence of some member states in seeking maximum guarantees as negotiations progress.
The decision marks a significant step forward in international efforts to support Ukraine, yet the forthcoming negotiations are expected to be challenging due to differing national interests within the EU.
