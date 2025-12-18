Left Menu

EU's Bold Proposal: Utilizing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

European Union leaders have reached a consensus on the fairness of utilizing Russian assets to aid Ukraine. However, as Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk indicated, there are significant technical issues to resolve, with some countries pushing for stronger guarantees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:26 IST
EU's Bold Proposal: Utilizing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

European Union leaders have reached a consensus on a proposal to utilize Russian assets to finance aid for Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the breakthrough agreement on Thursday, highlighting the fairness of the initiative despite existing technical hurdles.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Tusk emphasized the united front among EU nations regarding the merit of the proposal. However, he noted the complexities involved and the persistence of some member states in seeking maximum guarantees as negotiations progress.

The decision marks a significant step forward in international efforts to support Ukraine, yet the forthcoming negotiations are expected to be challenging due to differing national interests within the EU.

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025