Lima's Grinch on Wheels: Spreading Joy in Troubled Times

Jeferson Castro, dressed as the Grinch, drives a festive motorcycle taxi dubbed 'MotoNoel' through Lima, spreading joy amidst a city plagued by crime. His act of cheer, featuring a sleigh and reindeer, delights locals while challenging the threatening atmosphere under the city's state of emergency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Peru

In the bustling streets of Lima, Jeferson Castro, clad in a green Grinch costume, is delivering more than just rides. His vehicle, a motorcycle taxi outfitted with a holiday sleigh and lights, brings smiles and laughter to a city grappling with high crime rates.

Named 'MotoNoel', Castro's taxi transforms into a beacon of holiday spirit, contradicting the fears gripping the Peruvian capital since it entered a state of emergency due to escalating crime. He invites families for joyous rides, creating a stark contrast to the grim urban reality.

The resilience of Lima's residents shines as they embrace this festive surprise. Despite the city's challenges, people like Castro, with his unique blend of enthusiasm and humor, help uplift spirits, reminding everyone that joy can emerge even in the toughest times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

