Veil Controversy: Nitish Kumar's Act Sparks Political Backlash

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar faces backlash after removing a Muslim woman's veil at an official event. The incident, condemned by political and activist circles, sparked discussions on religious freedom and women's rights. Union minister Giriraj Singh defended Kumar, while Amnesty International highlighted the act's detrimental impact on women's dignity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is embroiled in controversy following an incident where he pulled down a Muslim woman's veil during a public event. The action has attracted widespread criticism from political leaders and rights groups, inflaming debates on secularism and women's rights in India.

The incident occurred at the chief minister's secretariat, where Ayush doctors gathered to receive appointment letters. Union minister Giriraj Singh defended Kumar, arguing that showing one's face is common practice in India. Meanwhile, opposition figures demand an apology, describing the act as disrespectful to religious traditions.

Amnesty International condemned the move, labeling it a breach of dignity and religious freedom. As criticism intensifies, the incident highlights the ongoing tensions between personal religious practices and public policies in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

