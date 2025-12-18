Lula to Veto Bill Reducing Bolsonaro's Sentence

In a firm stance against leniency, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced his intention to veto a congressional bill aimed at reducing former President Jair Bolsonaro's extensive 27-year prison sentence.

Addressing a press conference Thursday, Lula emphasized the executive power's constitutional right to reject legislation, despite Congressional approval.

Lula acknowledged Congress's authority to challenge a presidential veto, setting the stage for a potential legislative showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)