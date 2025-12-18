Lula to Veto Bill Reducing Bolsonaro's Sentence
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva intends to veto a congressional bill that reduces former President Jair Bolsonaro's prison sentence. Lula emphasized his right to veto the decision, acknowledging Congress's right to overturn his veto. The bill addresses Bolsonaro's role in a coup plot.
In a firm stance against leniency, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced his intention to veto a congressional bill aimed at reducing former President Jair Bolsonaro's extensive 27-year prison sentence.
Addressing a press conference Thursday, Lula emphasized the executive power's constitutional right to reject legislation, despite Congressional approval.
Lula acknowledged Congress's authority to challenge a presidential veto, setting the stage for a potential legislative showdown.
(With inputs from agencies.)
