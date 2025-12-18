Oreshnik Deployment Heightens Tensions: Belarus Embraces Russia's Latest Missile System

Tensions have escalated as Belarus confirms the deployment of Russia's nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile system. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced the arrival, as diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict become increasingly critical.

In a statement to military officials, Russian President Vladimir Putin corroborated the missile's deployment, indicating its readiness for combat use within weeks. This announcement follows prior Oreshnik tests highlighting its devastating speed and difficulty of interception.

Meanwhile, U.S. efforts led by President Trump continue to seek a diplomatic resolution, although conflicting demands from Russia and Ukraine remain unresolved. The introduction of the Oreshnik system, with its dual warhead capability, underscores the strategic challenges facing the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)