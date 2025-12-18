Left Menu

Oreshnik Deployment Heightens Tensions: Belarus Embraces Russia's Latest Missile System

Belarus president announces the deployment of Russia's Oreshnik missile system amid crucial Ukraine peace talks. This move intensifies regional tensions, further complicated by conflicting demands from Moscow and Kyiv. The Oreshnik's capabilities, notably its speed and dual-use potential, pose significant strategic implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:08 IST
Oreshnik Deployment Heightens Tensions: Belarus Embraces Russia's Latest Missile System
Tensions have escalated as Belarus confirms the deployment of Russia's nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile system. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced the arrival, as diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict become increasingly critical.

In a statement to military officials, Russian President Vladimir Putin corroborated the missile's deployment, indicating its readiness for combat use within weeks. This announcement follows prior Oreshnik tests highlighting its devastating speed and difficulty of interception.

Meanwhile, U.S. efforts led by President Trump continue to seek a diplomatic resolution, although conflicting demands from Russia and Ukraine remain unresolved. The introduction of the Oreshnik system, with its dual warhead capability, underscores the strategic challenges facing the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

