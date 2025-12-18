Left Menu

Slovenia Stands Firm in Support of Resolving Ukraine Conflict

Slovenia's Prime Minister, Robert Golob, affirmed the country's commitment to supporting any solutions to end the Ukraine war. He noted frozen Russian assets as a crucial tool for the EU but emphasized Belgium's concerns would guide Slovenia's stance. The EU proposes using these assets for a significant loan to Kyiv.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob has expressed unwavering support for any initiative leading to the resolution of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In a stark revelation on Thursday, he underscored the importance of frozen Russian assets, viewing them as the most potent leverage the European Union possesses to achieve peace.

As deliberations loom at the EU summit in Brussels, Golob stressed that Slovenia would align its decisions with Belgium's apprehensions, refusing to back any course of action that the latter might oppose.

The European Commission, in a bid to fortify Kyiv, has suggested mobilizing frozen Russian central bank assets held predominantly in a Belgian clearing house. However, such moves have sparked considerable concern in Belgium over potential legal and financial repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

