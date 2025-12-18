Slovenia Stands Firm in Support of Resolving Ukraine Conflict

Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob has expressed unwavering support for any initiative leading to the resolution of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In a stark revelation on Thursday, he underscored the importance of frozen Russian assets, viewing them as the most potent leverage the European Union possesses to achieve peace.

As deliberations loom at the EU summit in Brussels, Golob stressed that Slovenia would align its decisions with Belgium's apprehensions, refusing to back any course of action that the latter might oppose.

The European Commission, in a bid to fortify Kyiv, has suggested mobilizing frozen Russian central bank assets held predominantly in a Belgian clearing house. However, such moves have sparked considerable concern in Belgium over potential legal and financial repercussions.

