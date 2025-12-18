Zohran Mamdani: Making History as New York's 112th Mayor

Zohran Mamdani is poised to make history on January 1 as New York City's first Muslim and South Asian heritage mayor, and notably the 112th mayor, following a revelation that reshuffles the historical numbering of city leaders.

This adjustment comes after historian Paul Hortenstine highlighted a longstanding oversight: Matthias Nicolls, once excluded for nonconsecutive terms, will now be counted twice, aligning with current practices for other mayors. The change necessitates renumbering all subsequent mayors, sparking a broader interest in the city's mayoral past and their ties to slavery.

While the city's Department of Records reviews the historical oversight, archivist Michael Lorenzini notes that such revisions showcase the dynamic nature of history, drawing attention to preserved records that invite further exploration and debate.

