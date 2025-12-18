Left Menu

Zohran Mamdani: Making History as New York's 112th Mayor

Zohran Mamdani, set to be New York's first Muslim and South Asian heritage mayor, will also be the city's 112th mayor due to an oversight in historical records. Historian Paul Hortenstine's research revealed a miscount in the mayoral succession, sparking renewed interest in the history of New York's mayors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:38 IST
Zohran Mamdani is poised to make history on January 1 as New York City's first Muslim and South Asian heritage mayor, and notably the 112th mayor, following a revelation that reshuffles the historical numbering of city leaders.

This adjustment comes after historian Paul Hortenstine highlighted a longstanding oversight: Matthias Nicolls, once excluded for nonconsecutive terms, will now be counted twice, aligning with current practices for other mayors. The change necessitates renumbering all subsequent mayors, sparking a broader interest in the city's mayoral past and their ties to slavery.

While the city's Department of Records reviews the historical oversight, archivist Michael Lorenzini notes that such revisions showcase the dynamic nature of history, drawing attention to preserved records that invite further exploration and debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

