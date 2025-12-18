Corruption Probe Involving Rachida Dati Deepens

French authorities executed searches at the Culture Ministry, private residences, and the office of the mayor of Paris's 7th district on Thursday. The actions are linked to a corruption investigation centered around Culture Minister Rachida Dati during her time as a member of the European Parliament, according to the Financial Prosecutor.

The investigation, initiated by two French judges in October, probes allegations of 'active and passive corruption, influence peddling, embezzlement of public funds, as well as concealment and laundering related to Ms. Rachida Dati's European Parliament tenure,' the prosecutor's statement revealed.

While Dati and her legal representatives have not commented, sources indicate the investigation seeks to clarify if she was compensated by GDF Suez in 2010–2011 during her European Parliament membership. Dati has refuted these claims, maintaining her stance against other allegations alongside former executive Carlos Ghosn.

