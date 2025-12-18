Left Menu

Corruption Probe Involving Rachida Dati Deepens

French authorities have conducted searches tied to a corruption investigation involving Culture Minister Rachida Dati. The probe focuses on her tenure as a European Parliament member amid allegations of corruption, influence peddling, and embezzlement. Dati has denied receiving improper payments from GDF Suez in 2010 and 2011.

French authorities executed searches at the Culture Ministry, private residences, and the office of the mayor of Paris's 7th district on Thursday. The actions are linked to a corruption investigation centered around Culture Minister Rachida Dati during her time as a member of the European Parliament, according to the Financial Prosecutor.

The investigation, initiated by two French judges in October, probes allegations of 'active and passive corruption, influence peddling, embezzlement of public funds, as well as concealment and laundering related to Ms. Rachida Dati's European Parliament tenure,' the prosecutor's statement revealed.

While Dati and her legal representatives have not commented, sources indicate the investigation seeks to clarify if she was compensated by GDF Suez in 2010–2011 during her European Parliament membership. Dati has refuted these claims, maintaining her stance against other allegations alongside former executive Carlos Ghosn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

