From Scientists to Candidates: Federal Workers Challenge Trump in Political Arenas

Megan O'Rourke, a top climate scientist, resigned from her government role due to the Trump administration's stance on climate change funding. She is now running for Congress in New Jersey, highlighting a trend of former federal employees entering politics in opposition to Trump's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 23:49 IST
Megan O'Rourke found herself at a crossroads when the Trump administration targeted climate change funding, a move at odds with her dedication to addressing environmental issues. As a leading climate scientist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, she could no longer reconcile her position with her principles.

Quitting her job, O'Rourke pivoted to a political career, running for Congress as a Democrat in New Jersey's 7th district. Her decision aligns with a broader trend of ex-federal employees, disillusioned by policy changes, seeking political office to counteract what they perceive as detrimental shifts in governance.

The phenomenon has seen candidates like Ryan Crosswell and John Sullivan, former Justice Department and FBI personnel, rallying against what they describe as the weaponization of their institutions. This movement, consisting mainly of former government workers, underscores a deep commitment to public service and a reaction to controversial administrative actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

