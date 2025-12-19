Trump Eyes Possible Successor for Fed Chair

In a significant development in the financial sector, U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed that he interviewed Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller as a potential successor to Jerome Powell as Fed chair. The interview took place on Wednesday, and Trump commended Waller as "great."

Trump also mentioned that Waller is among three or four finalists still in contention for the prestigious post. The decision on the next Fed chair remains highly anticipated, considering the role's influence on U.S. economic policy.

The remarks were made during a brief interaction with reporters, and they highlight the ongoing search for the next leader of the Federal Reserve, a pivotal institution shaping monetary policy in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)