Trump Eyes Possible Successor for Fed Chair
U.S. President Donald Trump interviewed Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller as a candidate for Fed chair, praising him highly. Trump stated that Waller is among the three or four finalists being considered for the position.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant development in the financial sector, U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed that he interviewed Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller as a potential successor to Jerome Powell as Fed chair. The interview took place on Wednesday, and Trump commended Waller as "great."
Trump also mentioned that Waller is among three or four finalists still in contention for the prestigious post. The decision on the next Fed chair remains highly anticipated, considering the role's influence on U.S. economic policy.
The remarks were made during a brief interaction with reporters, and they highlight the ongoing search for the next leader of the Federal Reserve, a pivotal institution shaping monetary policy in the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Considers New Candidates for Fed Chair Position
From Scientists to Candidates: Federal Workers Challenge Trump in Political Arenas
Shiv Sena's Massive Candidate Turnout Ahead of BMC Elections
Chile's leftist candidate concedes defeat to ultra-conservative Kast in presidential runoff
UPDATE 3-Right-wing candidate Kast takes early lead in Chile's presidential election