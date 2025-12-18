Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Massive Candidate Turnout Ahead of BMC Elections

The Shiv Sena, under Eknath Shinde's leadership, interviewed 2,700 aspirants for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. This overwhelming response was attributed to Shinde's impactful tenure as Maharashtra's chief minister, with candidates from various political backgrounds vying for a spot on the party's ticket.

The Shiv Sena, spearheaded by Eknath Shinde, held interviews on Thursday for prospective candidates eyeing a chance to contest in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. A party leader noted an impressive turnout of 2,700 hopefuls participating in the selection process.

Rahul Shewale, a former Lok Sabha member from the Sena, stated that thousands sought party nominations for the January 15 civic elections, which cover 227 wards in Mumbai. "Shiv Sena will run the municipal elections as part of the Mahayuti alliance," he mentioned. The interviews were strategically organized constituency-wise based on the Lok Sabha divisions within the city.

Shewale highlighted that the response from aspirants was unmatched by any other political party, including applicants from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party. The impressive turnout is credited to Eknath Shinde's significant developmental contributions during his tenure as chief minister, bolstering Shiv Sena's confidence in achieving victory.

