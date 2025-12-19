Left Menu

New UK Ambassador to the US Amid Diplomatic Shakeup

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed Christian Turner as the new UK ambassador to the United States, replacing Peter Mandelson amidst diplomatic tensions and strategic international relations. Turner's extensive experience is expected to bolster the UK-US special relationship during ongoing global geopolitical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-12-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 02:58 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the appointment of Christian Turner as the new UK ambassador to the United States on Thursday. This decision follows the dismissal of former ambassador Peter Mandelson due to his controversial links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Christian Turner, who is currently serving as the UK's permanent representative to the United Nations, will step into the role following US approval. His predecessor, Mandelson, was relieved of his duties in September as relations with Epstein posed serious diplomatic concerns. The appointment is taking place at a time when US President Donald Trump has expressed criticism towards Europe, while Starmer aims to ensure that a US-brokered peace deal between Russia and Ukraine does not compromise Kyiv's security.

Turner, with a background as the political director of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and as high commissioner to Pakistan, brings significant diplomatic experience to the position. His role will be crucial in maintaining and enhancing the historically strong bond between the United Kingdom and the United States, especially in light of the present global diplomatic climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

