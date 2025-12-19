Britain's Sanctions Tighten Grip on Syrian Violence

In a significant diplomatic move, the United Kingdom announced sanctions on Friday targeting individuals and organizations implicated in violent activities against Syrian civilians. These entities are reportedly connected with financial support to the regime of former president Bashar al-Assad.

The sanctions specifically address individuals involved in coastal violence that took place in March, as well as those responsible for historic violence during Syria's protracted civil war, according to an official government statement.

This action underscores Britain's firm stance against regimes perpetuating violence and destabilization, reinforcing its commitment to global human rights initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)