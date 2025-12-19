Left Menu

Bangladesh at a Crossroads: Interim Government Condemns Mob Violence

The interim government in Bangladesh, led by Muhammad Yunus, calls for calm after the death of a prominent leader and condemns mob violence. The lynching of a Hindu man for alleged blasphemy has sparked unrest, jeopardizing democratic progress. The government vows to ensure justice and support for media freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 19-12-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 16:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In an urgent appeal, Bangladesh's interim government, headed by Muhammad Yunus, has called on citizens to reject mob violence following the shocking death of a prominent leader. This comes amid rising tensions after the lynching of a Hindu man accused of blasphemy in Mymensingh city, sparking public outcry.

The statement condemns the attack on Dipu Chandra Das and vows justice, emphasizing no tolerance for mob violence in the nation's future. Meanwhile, unrest unfolded with vandalism and attacks, including an incident at 32 Dhanmandi and media houses in Dhaka, challenging the country's democratic aspirations.

Reinforcing the importance of media freedom, the interim government highlights the disrupted democratic progress, asserting solidarity with journalists amid the turmoil. As the nation braces for crucial elections, the administration pledges full justice and appeals for unity against incitement and chaos during this crucial transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

