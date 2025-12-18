Tensions Erupt as Burial Dispute Sparks Violence in Chhattisgarh Village

In Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, a burial dispute erupted into violence on Thursday, injuring over 20 police officers, including an Additional Superintendent of Police. Tensions between communities escalated after a mob vandalized a prayer hall and set fire to articles within, following disagreements over the burial rites of Chamra Ram Salam.

The unrest began when Rajman Salam, the village sarpanch, buried his father on private land according to Christian customs, leading to objections from some villagers. Allegations surrounding the funeral arrangements and the manner of Rajman's father's death intensified the situation, prompting demands for exhumation of the body.

Authorities acted swiftly, with executive magistrates ordering an exhumation in the presence of police. As tensions continued to rise, clashes broke out, and law enforcement resorted to a lathi-charge to maintain order. Increased security measures, including restricting the entry of outsiders, have been implemented to prevent further violence.

