Left Menu

Tensions Erupt as Burial Dispute Sparks Violence in Chhattisgarh Village

A burial dispute in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district led to violence, injuring over 20 police officers as tensions flared between communities. The conflict arose after objections to a Christian burial on private land and escalated to clashes, prompting exhumation under official supervision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanker | Updated: 18-12-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 23:18 IST
Tensions Erupt as Burial Dispute Sparks Violence in Chhattisgarh Village
  • Country:
  • India

In Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, a burial dispute erupted into violence on Thursday, injuring over 20 police officers, including an Additional Superintendent of Police. Tensions between communities escalated after a mob vandalized a prayer hall and set fire to articles within, following disagreements over the burial rites of Chamra Ram Salam.

The unrest began when Rajman Salam, the village sarpanch, buried his father on private land according to Christian customs, leading to objections from some villagers. Allegations surrounding the funeral arrangements and the manner of Rajman's father's death intensified the situation, prompting demands for exhumation of the body.

Authorities acted swiftly, with executive magistrates ordering an exhumation in the presence of police. As tensions continued to rise, clashes broke out, and law enforcement resorted to a lathi-charge to maintain order. Increased security measures, including restricting the entry of outsiders, have been implemented to prevent further violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025