Pandemonium Erupts in Haryana Assembly Over Vande Mataram Debate

The Haryana Assembly was thrown into chaos on Friday as a heated debate on the national song 'Vande Mataram' led to sharp exchanges between BJP and Congress members. The session, intended to mark the song's 150th anniversary, quickly turned confrontational as remarks by Minister Anil Vij and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini provoked outrage from Congress MLAs.

Nine Congress legislators were suspended after a dramatic rush to the Well of the House despite repeated warnings. Accusations were exchanged, with Saini blaming Jawahar Lal Nehru for fragmenting the national song to appease the Muslim League, a statement that drew a fierce reaction from the opposition.

Amid disruptions, the session continued with references to history and current environmental concerns. Congress accused the ruling party of sidestepping important issues, while BJP defended its stance on preserving the sanctity of 'Vande Mataram.' The incident highlighted the ongoing political discord over India's national identity narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)