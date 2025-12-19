Left Menu

Pandemonium Erupts in Haryana Assembly Over Vande Mataram Debate

The Haryana Assembly was engulfed in chaos as BJP and Congress members exchanged sharp words during a debate on 'Vande Mataram.' Several Congress MLAs were suspended for disrupting the session. The debate centered on historical narratives and the respect for the national song, leading to intensified political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:19 IST
Pandemonium Erupts in Haryana Assembly Over Vande Mataram Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Assembly was thrown into chaos on Friday as a heated debate on the national song 'Vande Mataram' led to sharp exchanges between BJP and Congress members. The session, intended to mark the song's 150th anniversary, quickly turned confrontational as remarks by Minister Anil Vij and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini provoked outrage from Congress MLAs.

Nine Congress legislators were suspended after a dramatic rush to the Well of the House despite repeated warnings. Accusations were exchanged, with Saini blaming Jawahar Lal Nehru for fragmenting the national song to appease the Muslim League, a statement that drew a fierce reaction from the opposition.

Amid disruptions, the session continued with references to history and current environmental concerns. Congress accused the ruling party of sidestepping important issues, while BJP defended its stance on preserving the sanctity of 'Vande Mataram.' The incident highlighted the ongoing political discord over India's national identity narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025