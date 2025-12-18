Karnataka Enacts Hate Speech Prevention Bill Amidst Political Tensions

In a move stirring political debate, Karnataka's government has passed the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill, 2025, a legislative initiative aimed at curbing divisive rhetoric and fostering societal harmony.

Minister Priyank Kharge, who champions the bill, vigorously defended its necessity, arguing its purpose is to eradicate hate speech, which Supreme Court definitions already support. Kharge questioned the BJP's backlash, urging them to address their apprehension toward the bill, insisting there is no singular targeting of political entities.

Amid heated assembly discussions in Belagavi, Home Minister G Parameshwara meticulously outlined the bill's framework, clearly defining hate speech and hate crimes. The newly established laws stipulate a minimum jail term of one year, extendable to seven, along with significant fines for offenders, with harsher penalties for repeated violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)