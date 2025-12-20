High-Stakes diplomatic meeting in Miami
Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy, is set to meet in Miami with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. A Russian source indicates no plans for Ukrainian involvement in this high-profile diplomatic encounter.
In an upcoming high-stakes diplomatic meeting in Miami, Kirill Dmitriev, the special envoy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, will engage in discussions with Steve Witkoff, a U.S. presidential envoy, and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump.
The purpose of Dmitriev's visit, shared by a Russian source to Reuters, does not include any planned engagements with Ukrainian representatives.
The details of the meeting were disclosed under anonymity, shedding light on this significant gathering without additional Ukrainian involvement.
