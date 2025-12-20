In an upcoming high-stakes diplomatic meeting in Miami, Kirill Dmitriev, the special envoy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, will engage in discussions with Steve Witkoff, a U.S. presidential envoy, and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The purpose of Dmitriev's visit, shared by a Russian source to Reuters, does not include any planned engagements with Ukrainian representatives.

The details of the meeting were disclosed under anonymity, shedding light on this significant gathering without additional Ukrainian involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)