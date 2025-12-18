The Kremlin acknowledges that the current state of U.S.-Russia relations is severely strained but holds out hope for improvement through diplomatic progress concerning Ukraine. This was reported by the RIA state news agency on Thursday.

Negotiations are underway, with Washington playing a key role in mediating a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Such a deal, if reached, presents a potential turning point for the fractured relations between the two global powers.

The resolution of the Ukraine conflict is seen as pivotal not just for regional stability but for resetting the broader diplomatic engagement between Washington and Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)