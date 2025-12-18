Left Menu

Mending Fences: U.S.-Russia Relations Hang on Ukraine Peace Talks

The Kremlin recognizes the damage to U.S.-Russia relations but remains hopeful for restoration through progress on Ukraine peace negotiations, as reported by the RIA state news agency. The U.S. is actively mediating a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, aiming to improve bilateral ties if successful.

Updated: 18-12-2025 20:51 IST
The Kremlin acknowledges that the current state of U.S.-Russia relations is severely strained but holds out hope for improvement through diplomatic progress concerning Ukraine. This was reported by the RIA state news agency on Thursday.

Negotiations are underway, with Washington playing a key role in mediating a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Such a deal, if reached, presents a potential turning point for the fractured relations between the two global powers.

The resolution of the Ukraine conflict is seen as pivotal not just for regional stability but for resetting the broader diplomatic engagement between Washington and Moscow.

