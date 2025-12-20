Left Menu

Electoral Roll Cleanup Sparks Allegations of Political Drama

The recent removal of 97 lakh voters from Tamil Nadu's electoral rolls has stirred controversy. Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami claims the ruling DMK's dreams of gaining power through fraudulent means have been dashed. He urges genuine voters to ensure their inclusion on the updated rolls.

Chennai | Updated: 20-12-2025 11:46 IST
The political tension in Tamil Nadu has escalated following the removal of approximately 97 lakh voters from the state's electoral rolls. The initiative, implemented during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), targets entries linked to migration, death, or duplication.

In response, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami has accused the ruling DMK of reacting in 'frustration,' asserting that their aspirations of securing power through illegitimate votes have been thwarted. Palaniswami encouraged voters to check the updated rolls and ensure their genuine inclusion.

Palaniswami has directed AIADMK members to scrutinize the draft voter list against previous records, ensuring appropriate removals, and assist those unjustly omitted. He called the cleanup a victory for his party's long-standing advocacy, urging officials to work swiftly in determining voter legitimacy.

