Left Menu

The Shift in Global Power Dynamics: A New Era of Competition

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks on the evolving global economic and political landscape, noting the emergence of multiple power centers. He emphasizes that no single country can dominate, highlighting the complexity introduced by advancements in trade, energy, military, resources, technology, and talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-12-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 12:45 IST
The Shift in Global Power Dynamics: A New Era of Competition
  • Country:
  • India

In a rapidly changing global landscape, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has highlighted the emergence of multiple power centers influencing the global economic and political hierarchy. Addressing the 22nd convocation of Symbiosis International University in Pune, Jaishankar stated that the traditional power structures have evolved significantly.

He emphasized that no country, however powerful, can unilaterally dictate global matters. Jaishankar indicated that this diversification naturally leads to competition among nations, fostering a unique balance of power and influence on the world stage.

The minister underscored the complexity of this new era, where power is defined not just by military might, but also by trade, energy resources, technology, and talent. He concluded by observing that globalization has reshaped our economic and manufacturing landscape, advising large economies to innovate to stay competitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025