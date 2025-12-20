The Shift in Global Power Dynamics: A New Era of Competition

In a rapidly changing global landscape, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has highlighted the emergence of multiple power centers influencing the global economic and political hierarchy. Addressing the 22nd convocation of Symbiosis International University in Pune, Jaishankar stated that the traditional power structures have evolved significantly.

He emphasized that no country, however powerful, can unilaterally dictate global matters. Jaishankar indicated that this diversification naturally leads to competition among nations, fostering a unique balance of power and influence on the world stage.

The minister underscored the complexity of this new era, where power is defined not just by military might, but also by trade, energy resources, technology, and talent. He concluded by observing that globalization has reshaped our economic and manufacturing landscape, advising large economies to innovate to stay competitive.

