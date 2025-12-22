Left Menu

Tensions Rise as US Targets Venezuelan Oil Tankers

The US Coast Guard pursues a second sanctioned oil tanker linked to Venezuela, intensifying its pressure campaign against President Maduro amidst allegations of oil smuggling and drug trafficking. Trump demands the return of seized US assets, while lawmakers question the legality of military actions.

Updated: 22-12-2025 00:32 IST
The US Coast Guard is intensifying its efforts against sanctioned oil tankers in the Caribbean, in a strategic move targeting vessels linked to the Venezuelan government. This stance marks the second such pursuit in less than two weeks, as confirmed by an anonymous US official familiar with the operation.

Saturday saw the predawn capture of the Panama-flagged tanker, Centuries, accused of being part of a Venezuelan shadow fleet trafficking stolen oil. The latest developments align with President Trump's calls for a blockade against Venezuela amidst escalating rhetoric against President Nicolas Maduro.

The administration's aggressive actions, citing US oil investments and alleged drug smuggling, have sparked debate among US lawmakers. While Trump insists on pressuring Maduro, critics argue against military interventions without congressional consent, branding them as extrajudicial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

