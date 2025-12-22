Left Menu

Jitan Ram Manjhi Presses for Rajya Sabha Seat Amidst NDA Seat-Sharing Debate

Union Minister and HAM(S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi reasserts the party's demand for a Rajya Sabha seat, highlighting unfulfilled promises from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections within the NDA alliance. Manjhi, a prominent advocate for marginalized communities, emphasizes the need for political recognition to overcome challenges faced by the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:48 IST
Jitan Ram Manjhi Presses for Rajya Sabha Seat Amidst NDA Seat-Sharing Debate
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and leader of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), Jitan Ram Manjhi, has reiterated his party's demand for a promised Rajya Sabha seat, recalling assurances made during the 2024 Lok Sabha seat-sharing negotiations within the NDA alliance in Bihar. Speaking to the press, Manjhi emphasized the unfulfilled commitment despite the successful allocation of a Lok Sabha seat.

"In the 2024 elections, we were promised two Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat. We secured a Lok Sabha victory and appreciate the Prime Minister for inducting us into the Union Cabinet. However, the Rajya Sabha seat is pending," Manjhi maintained. As the founder of the Dalit-centric HAM(S), he stresses the importance of securing the promised seat when elections occur in April.

HAM(S), established by Manjhi in 2015 following his departure from Janata Dal (United), seeks recognition as a "recognized political party" by the Election Commission of India, a status crucial to avoid "humiliation." Manjhi's push for seat allocation is significant amidst claims of NDA's "miserliness" in granting seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025