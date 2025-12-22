Jitan Ram Manjhi Presses for Rajya Sabha Seat Amidst NDA Seat-Sharing Debate

Union Minister and leader of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), Jitan Ram Manjhi, has reiterated his party's demand for a promised Rajya Sabha seat, recalling assurances made during the 2024 Lok Sabha seat-sharing negotiations within the NDA alliance in Bihar. Speaking to the press, Manjhi emphasized the unfulfilled commitment despite the successful allocation of a Lok Sabha seat.

"In the 2024 elections, we were promised two Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat. We secured a Lok Sabha victory and appreciate the Prime Minister for inducting us into the Union Cabinet. However, the Rajya Sabha seat is pending," Manjhi maintained. As the founder of the Dalit-centric HAM(S), he stresses the importance of securing the promised seat when elections occur in April.

HAM(S), established by Manjhi in 2015 following his departure from Janata Dal (United), seeks recognition as a "recognized political party" by the Election Commission of India, a status crucial to avoid "humiliation." Manjhi's push for seat allocation is significant amidst claims of NDA's "miserliness" in granting seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)