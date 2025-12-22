Decision Imminent in Sajjan Kumar's 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case
A Delhi court has reserved its order in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case involving former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. The judgment is expected on January 22. The case involves two FIRs related to violence in Janakpuri and Vikaspuri during the riots, resulting in multiple fatalities.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court reserved its decision in the high-profile 1984 anti-Sikh riots case involving former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. The ruling, set for January 22, follows extensive final arguments that concluded recently.
Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh presided over the proceedings, with Kumar brought to court under intensified security measures. The case stems from two FIRs filed by a special investigation team in February 2015, following complaints of violence in Delhi's Janakpuri and Vikaspuri areas during the riots.
The first FIR relates to the tragic deaths of Sohan Singh and his son-in-law Avtar Singh on November 1, 1984, in Janakpuri. The second involves Gurcharan Singh, who was allegedly set on fire on November 2, 1984, in Vikaspuri.
ALSO READ
India Holds Firm on Dairy Trade Barriers in New Zealand Pact
Dramatic Police Encounter: Cattle Smugglers Arrested Amid Gunfire
Fiorentina Triumphs Over Udinese with First Serie A Victory
Dreame Technology Unveils First Hong Kong Flagship Store Showcasing Innovative Smart Appliances
Political Firestorm: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Targets KCR Over Water Rights and Economic Policies