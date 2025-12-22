Left Menu

Czech Security Council to Review Western-Financed Ammunition Scheme for Ukraine

The Czech Republic's security council will discuss the future of a Czech-led, Western-funded initiative to supply artillery ammunition to Ukraine. Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who has expressed concerns about transparency, will propose a position. The initiative, praised by NATO allies, has received significant international donations.

The future of a Czech-led, Western-funded initiative supplying artillery ammunition to Ukraine is set for discussion by the Czech security council. Prime Minister Andrej Babis announced on Monday that the council would meet on January 7 to deliberate the matter.

The scheme coordinates foreign donors like Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands with Czech defense officials and arms traders to procure and deliver ammunition to Ukraine, aiming to level the playing field against Russia. Although the initiative has received praise from NATO allies, Babis has criticized its transparency and vowed to reduce Czech financial aid to Ukraine.

A senior NATO military official expressed cautious optimism regarding the continuation of the initiative, which has delivered 1.8 million rounds this year. With donors contributing around $4.5 billion and the Czech national share in tens of millions of euros, the scheme plays a critical role in arming Ukraine.

