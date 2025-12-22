CBS News Faces Political Fallout Over Pulled '60 Minutes' Report on El Salvador Prison

CBS News has withdrawn a '60 Minutes' segment scheduled to highlight conditions at a mega-prison in El Salvador housing Venezuelan deportees, citing political considerations. Originally set to air on a Sunday evening, the report was unexpectedly shelved, drawing the ire of correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi.

Alfonsi, who penned the report, stated that the segment was factually sound and cleared through CBS's legal and ethical screening process but suggested that its removal was politically motivated. The U.S.-bound deportees' situation in the CECOT prison has raised human rights concerns globally.

The decision to withhold the broadcast occurs amidst internal shifts within CBS, particularly under the leadership of Bari Weiss, the newly appointed editor-in-chief. Critics question her newsroom experience as Weiss introduces changes, like transitioning Tony Dokoupil as the face of 'CBS Evening News'.