Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy with Remarks in Germany: BJP Critiques Intensify

During his visit to Germany, Rahul Gandhi has stirred significant controversy by criticizing Indian democratic institutions, drawing sharp reactions from BJP members across India. Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai slammed Gandhi for using international platforms to allegedly undermine India's democratic process.

BJP's criticisms targeted Gandhi's comments regarding electoral integrity in India. In Germany, Gandhi highlighted unresolved issues with duplicate voter lists, especially regarding Haryana's 2024 assembly elections. He also accused the central government of 'weaponizing' investigative agencies to intimidate political opponents and businesspersons who do not support the BJP.

BJP spokespersons Pradeep Bhandari and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje accused Gandhi of fostering anti-India sentiments. They claimed his actions indicate an inclination to unite with foreign entities hostile to India. The ongoing visit and Gandhi's statements have further polarized political discourse within the country.

