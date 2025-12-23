Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy with Remarks in Germany: BJP Critiques Intensify

BJP leaders, including Basavaraj Bommai, have criticized Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks in Germany accusing him of habitually degrading Indian institutions. Highlighting alleged electoral corruption, Gandhi claimed the Congress's victory in certain state elections. The controversy has intensified with accusations of using foreign influence against India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:18 IST
Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy with Remarks in Germany: BJP Critiques Intensify
BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During his visit to Germany, Rahul Gandhi has stirred significant controversy by criticizing Indian democratic institutions, drawing sharp reactions from BJP members across India. Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai slammed Gandhi for using international platforms to allegedly undermine India's democratic process.

BJP's criticisms targeted Gandhi's comments regarding electoral integrity in India. In Germany, Gandhi highlighted unresolved issues with duplicate voter lists, especially regarding Haryana's 2024 assembly elections. He also accused the central government of 'weaponizing' investigative agencies to intimidate political opponents and businesspersons who do not support the BJP.

BJP spokespersons Pradeep Bhandari and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje accused Gandhi of fostering anti-India sentiments. They claimed his actions indicate an inclination to unite with foreign entities hostile to India. The ongoing visit and Gandhi's statements have further polarized political discourse within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025