Clash in Kolkata: Protesters Halted in March Against Bangladeshi Minority Violence

A protest in Kolkata against minority violence in Bangladesh was halted mid-march by police, resulting in clashes and injuries. The demonstrators, led by Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, demanded action against violence in Bangladesh, while Adhikari criticized the local government for its handling of the protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 22:57 IST
Clash in Kolkata: Protesters Halted in March Against Bangladeshi Minority Violence
Hundreds of protesters marching towards the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata faced police intervention on Tuesday, igniting clashes that resulted in injuries on both sides.

Criticizing the police action, Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari demanded a meeting with the Bangladeshi envoy, threatening disruptions if denied. The protestors, dressed in saffron, sought justice for minority attacks in neighboring Bangladesh.

As tensions soared, the police detained 12 individuals and bolstered security around the diplomatic premises to prevent further disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

