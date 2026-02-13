Left Menu

Bangladesh's Referendum Triumphs: Voter Support for July National Charter

The referendum on Bangladesh's July National Charter saw a 60.26% voter turnout, with the 'yes' vote gaining a clear majority. The Election Commission reported a majority approval for reforms proposed by the interim government, setting the stage for constitutional amendments by a new parliamentary council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh saw a significant 60.26% voter turnout in a critical referendum on its July National Charter, the Election Commission announced. The country's electorate cast their votes alongside the 13th parliamentary elections.

The 'yes' vote emerged victorious, with official figures revealing 4,80,74,429 ballots in favor, in contrast to 2,25,65,627 opposing votes. This endorsement of the National Charter paves the way for crucial constitutional reforms.

BNP clinched 209 of 297 parliamentary seats, while Jamaat-e-Islami secured 68. A new parliamentary council, seen as a constitutional assembly, is tasked with implementing the proposed reforms within 180 working days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

