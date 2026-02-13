Left Menu

China Congratulates BNP on Election Victory: A New Era in Bangladesh-China Relations

China congratulated the Bangladesh Nationalist Party on its election win and expressed readiness to strengthen Belt and Road cooperation. The BNP secured 209 seats, with the Awami League barred from contests. China aims to deepen strategic ties, reflecting its longstanding investment and cooperation with Bangladesh.

China has extended congratulations to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) following its sweeping victory in the recent general elections. BNP captured 209 out of 297 parliamentary seats in an election that saw a turnout of 59.44 percent.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian praised the BNP's triumph and emphasized China's readiness to enhance Belt and Road cooperation with Bangladesh. This gesture indicates China's intention to deepen their strategic partnership and support Bangladesh's political agenda.

While the Awami League, previously led by Sheikh Hasina, was barred from competing, China's relationship with Bangladesh remains robust. Beijing has a history of substantial investments in Bangladesh through the Belt and Road Initiative. With the new political shift, China looks forward to collaborating closely with the BNP-led government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

