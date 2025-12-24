Left Menu

Tragic Libya-Turkey Plane Crash Claims Top Military Leaders

A private jet crash in Ankara has killed Libya's top military chief, Gen Muhammad al-Haddad, along with four other military officials. The delegation was in Turkey to discuss military cooperation. The cause was a technical malfunction, and Libya plans to investigate the crash with Turkish authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 24-12-2025 03:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 03:04 IST
Tragic Libya-Turkey Plane Crash Claims Top Military Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A private jet carrying Libya's top military chief and four other officers crashed after takeoff from Turkey's capital, Ankara, killing all on board. According to Libyan officials, a technical malfunction caused the tragic incident involving Gen Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad, a pivotal figure in Libyan military unification efforts.

The crash also claimed the lives of top officials, including Gen Al-Fitouri Ghraibil, Brig Gen Mahmoud Al-Qatawi, advisor Mohammed Al-Asawi Diab, and military photographer Mohammed Omar Ahmed Mahjoub. While Turkey has not immediately confirmed the deaths, authorities said the Falcon 50 jet's wreckage was found near Kesikkavak in Haymana, about 70 kilometers south of Ankara.

Turkish air traffic controllers lost contact with the jet shortly after takeoff from Ankara's Esenboga airport. The aircraft issued an emergency landing signal due to an electrical fault but lost communication before it could return. Libya will send a team to work with Turkish authorities on the investigation as the country continues to struggle with its internal divisions.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025