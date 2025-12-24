Tragic Libya-Turkey Plane Crash Claims Top Military Leaders

A private jet carrying Libya's top military chief and four other officers crashed after takeoff from Turkey's capital, Ankara, killing all on board. According to Libyan officials, a technical malfunction caused the tragic incident involving Gen Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad, a pivotal figure in Libyan military unification efforts.

The crash also claimed the lives of top officials, including Gen Al-Fitouri Ghraibil, Brig Gen Mahmoud Al-Qatawi, advisor Mohammed Al-Asawi Diab, and military photographer Mohammed Omar Ahmed Mahjoub. While Turkey has not immediately confirmed the deaths, authorities said the Falcon 50 jet's wreckage was found near Kesikkavak in Haymana, about 70 kilometers south of Ankara.

Turkish air traffic controllers lost contact with the jet shortly after takeoff from Ankara's Esenboga airport. The aircraft issued an emergency landing signal due to an electrical fault but lost communication before it could return. Libya will send a team to work with Turkish authorities on the investigation as the country continues to struggle with its internal divisions.