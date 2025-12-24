Ex-South Korean Leader Indicted Over Political Fundraising Violations

In a significant legal development, South Korea's ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol faces indictment on charges related to illegal political fundraising practices. This move comes from the country's special prosecutor, who alleges Yoon violated rules by receiving unauthorized public opinion polls.

Yoon, alongside his wife Kim Keon Hee, reportedly accepted opinion polls valued at around 270 million won between 2021 and 2022. These were allegedly provided by a power broker, raising concerns about the legality and ethics of their political campaign activities.

The special prosecution team's statement coincides with broader efforts to clamp down on political corruption, emphasizing the seriousness of the charges linked to the country's electoral politics. Yoon's case now adds a significant chapter to South Korea's political landscape, with potential repercussions for governance and public trust.