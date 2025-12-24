Left Menu

Ex-South Korean Leader Indicted Over Political Fundraising Violations

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been indicted by a special prosecutor on charges of violating political fundraising laws. He and his wife allegedly received public opinion polls valued at 270 million won from a power broker during 2021 and 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 24-12-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 12:50 IST
Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant legal development, South Korea's ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol faces indictment on charges related to illegal political fundraising practices. This move comes from the country's special prosecutor, who alleges Yoon violated rules by receiving unauthorized public opinion polls.

Yoon, alongside his wife Kim Keon Hee, reportedly accepted opinion polls valued at around 270 million won between 2021 and 2022. These were allegedly provided by a power broker, raising concerns about the legality and ethics of their political campaign activities.

The special prosecution team's statement coincides with broader efforts to clamp down on political corruption, emphasizing the seriousness of the charges linked to the country's electoral politics. Yoon's case now adds a significant chapter to South Korea's political landscape, with potential repercussions for governance and public trust.

