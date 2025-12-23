Left Menu

Comedian Russell Brand Faces New Legal Charges Amid Ongoing Trial

Comedian Russell Brand has been charged with additional counts of rape and sexual assault. These new charges involve two women and add to the existing charges from April concerning four other women. Brand is set to appear in court for these new charges in January.

British comedian Russell Brand is facing fresh legal troubles. On Tuesday, police announced that Brand has been charged with new counts of rape and sexual assault involving two women.

These charges come on top of five charges made in April, which involve four other women. The charges from April include two counts of rape, one of indecent assault, and two of sexual assault.

Brand, aged 50, is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on January 20 to address the new charges. Meanwhile, a trial on the earlier allegations is set to start at Southwark Crown Court on June 16.

