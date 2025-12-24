Left Menu

Trade Tensions Rise: China Condemns U.S. Tariff Plans

China has expressed strong opposition to the United States' plan to impose tariffs on Chinese semiconductor imports, labeling it as 'indiscriminate' and 'unreasonable'. A Chinese foreign ministry official warned that measures would be taken to protect China's interests if the U.S. continues this course of action.

During a regular press briefing, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, emphasized Beijing's demand for Washington to amend its 'wrong practices'.

During a regular press briefing, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, emphasized Beijing's demand for Washington to amend its 'wrong practices'.

Jian warned that China stands ready to take measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests should the U.S. persist with its tariff plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

