Trade Tensions Rise: China Condemns U.S. Tariff Plans

China has articulated its strong opposition to the United States' proposal to implement tariffs on Chinese semiconductor imports, characterizing the approach as 'indiscriminate' and 'unreasonable'.

During a regular press briefing, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, emphasized Beijing's demand for Washington to amend its 'wrong practices'.

Jian warned that China stands ready to take measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests should the U.S. persist with its tariff plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)