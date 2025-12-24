Trade Tensions Rise: China Condemns U.S. Tariff Plans
China has expressed strong opposition to the United States' plan to impose tariffs on Chinese semiconductor imports, labeling it as 'indiscriminate' and 'unreasonable'. A Chinese foreign ministry official warned that measures would be taken to protect China's interests if the U.S. continues this course of action.
China has articulated its strong opposition to the United States' proposal to implement tariffs on Chinese semiconductor imports, characterizing the approach as 'indiscriminate' and 'unreasonable'.
During a regular press briefing, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, emphasized Beijing's demand for Washington to amend its 'wrong practices'.
Jian warned that China stands ready to take measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests should the U.S. persist with its tariff plans.
