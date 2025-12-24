Veteran Congress Leader Surupsinh Naik Passes Away at 87

Veteran Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Surupsinh Naik has passed away at the age of 87, as informed by party officials. Naik, a stalwart of the Congress party, succumbed to complications due to old age.

Naik represented the Nawapur assembly constituency from 1978 until 2009, and held numerous portfolios in several Congress-led administrations, such as EGS, horticulture, and saltpan land development. Throughout those years, he established himself as a defining figure in Maharashtra's political landscape.

Surupsinh Naik's political legacy is carried on by his son, Shirish Naik, who is currently serving as a two-time MLA from the same region in the Nandurbar district.

(With inputs from agencies.)