Left Menu

US and Ukraine Strike Agreement Amidst Ongoing Conflict

The United States and Ukraine have reached a consensus on crucial issues to resolve their ongoing conflict. However, disagreements on territorial control and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant persist. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy disclosed a 20-point plan to Russian negotiators, awaiting a response from Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:53 IST
US and Ukraine Strike Agreement Amidst Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The United States and Ukraine have reached a significant consensus on pivotal issues intended to resolve their four-year conflict. However, unresolved disagreements remain, particularly concerning territorial control in Ukraine's eastern industrial region and the management of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, according to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy revealed details of a 20-point plan, crafted after intensive discussions in Florida, to Russian negotiators. A response from the Russian side is anticipated by Wednesday, as indicated by Zelenskyy.

The draft proposal is said to address Ukraine's political and commercial concerns, balancing security aspects with the potential to bolster economic prospects. Zelenskyy outlined the plan's provisions to the media, with the information embargoed until Wednesday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025