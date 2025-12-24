US and Ukraine Strike Agreement Amidst Ongoing Conflict
The United States and Ukraine have reached a consensus on crucial issues to resolve their ongoing conflict. However, disagreements on territorial control and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant persist. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy disclosed a 20-point plan to Russian negotiators, awaiting a response from Moscow.
The United States and Ukraine have reached a significant consensus on pivotal issues intended to resolve their four-year conflict. However, unresolved disagreements remain, particularly concerning territorial control in Ukraine's eastern industrial region and the management of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, according to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Zelenskyy revealed details of a 20-point plan, crafted after intensive discussions in Florida, to Russian negotiators. A response from the Russian side is anticipated by Wednesday, as indicated by Zelenskyy.
The draft proposal is said to address Ukraine's political and commercial concerns, balancing security aspects with the potential to bolster economic prospects. Zelenskyy outlined the plan's provisions to the media, with the information embargoed until Wednesday morning.
