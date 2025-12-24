Controversy Surrounds Proposed Government Inquiry into Devastating Hamas Attack

In a significant development, Israel's parliament approved an initial step towards conducting a government-led inquiry into the unexpected October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on southern Israel. This move bypasses demands by victims' families for an independent investigation into what is being termed as one of the most significant security lapses in Israel's history.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition has opted for a parliamentary inquiry, allowing elected officials to select panel members and define its mandate. Critics, however, contend that this measure sidesteps the traditional, more impartial Commissions of Inquiry Law, whereby the Supreme Court President appoints an independent panel.

As public sentiment largely favors an independent state commission, opposition parties have expressed unwillingness to collaborate with what they perceive as a government attempt to mask accountability. Families of victims emphasize the need for a truly independent investigation to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)