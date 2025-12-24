Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Proposed Government Inquiry into Devastating Hamas Attack

Israel's parliament moves forward with a government inquiry into the October 2023 Hamas attack, bypassing calls for an independent investigation. Families of victims and critics argue this circumvents the established Commissions of Inquiry Law, fearing political control over the investigation by Prime Minister Netanyahu's coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:20 IST
Controversy Surrounds Proposed Government Inquiry into Devastating Hamas Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Israel's parliament approved an initial step towards conducting a government-led inquiry into the unexpected October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on southern Israel. This move bypasses demands by victims' families for an independent investigation into what is being termed as one of the most significant security lapses in Israel's history.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition has opted for a parliamentary inquiry, allowing elected officials to select panel members and define its mandate. Critics, however, contend that this measure sidesteps the traditional, more impartial Commissions of Inquiry Law, whereby the Supreme Court President appoints an independent panel.

As public sentiment largely favors an independent state commission, opposition parties have expressed unwillingness to collaborate with what they perceive as a government attempt to mask accountability. Families of victims emphasize the need for a truly independent investigation to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025