Aravalli Mining Controversy: Ramesh Criticizes Centre's Redefinition Efforts

In a strong critique directed at the Centre, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh labeled the government's attempts to protect the Aravalli hills from illegal mining as a 'bogus attempt at damage control.' Ramesh highlighted that the controversial redefinition of the hills remains unchanged, despite widespread opposition.

Following a directive from the Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry banning new mining leases, Ramesh criticized the continued allowance of mining under a redefined scope. He accused the government of misleading the public, with intentions to sell the ecologically sensitive region.

The Congress leader further argued that the government's measures would facilitate increased mining and real estate activities, escalating pollution in the National Capital Region. This accusation surfaces amidst calls for a comprehensive, science-based Management Plan for the Aravalli range's sustainable preservation.

