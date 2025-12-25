Tarique Rahman's Dramatic Return: A Political Game Changer

Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), returned to Bangladesh on Thursday after 17 years of self-imposed exile, his arrival visibly invigorating BNP supporters as the nation gears up for the February 12 parliamentary elections.

At 60, Rahman is poised as a strong aspirant for prime minister, against a backdrop of political disturbances following the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. The unrest coincides with strained Bangladesh-India relations and the exclusion of the Awami League from the upcoming polls.

Welcomed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Rahman's comeback is further complicated by his mother's critical health status and heightened security measures across Dhaka, signifying his influential return to the political forefront.