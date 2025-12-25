Left Menu

Tarique Rahman's Dramatic Return: A Political Game Changer

Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), returns after 17 years in self-exile. His comeback is set to energize BNP ahead of February's elections amidst political unrest. With a weakened ruling party and increased anti-India sentiment, he is a key contender for prime ministership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 25-12-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 13:45 IST
Tarique Rahman's Dramatic Return: A Political Game Changer
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), returned to Bangladesh on Thursday after 17 years of self-imposed exile, his arrival visibly invigorating BNP supporters as the nation gears up for the February 12 parliamentary elections.

At 60, Rahman is poised as a strong aspirant for prime minister, against a backdrop of political disturbances following the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. The unrest coincides with strained Bangladesh-India relations and the exclusion of the Awami League from the upcoming polls.

Welcomed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Rahman's comeback is further complicated by his mother's critical health status and heightened security measures across Dhaka, signifying his influential return to the political forefront.

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025