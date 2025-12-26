Rajnath Singh recalls Vajpayee's repartee, how he handled Pakistani woman's marriage proposal

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday recalled former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's repartee and sense of humour and his response to a Pakistani journalist's marriage proposal. In his speech at the inauguration event of 'Rashtra Prerna Sthal' in Lucknow, Singh recalled that during Vajpayee's visit to Pakistan, a Pakistani woman reporter proposed to him inspired by his speech.

"I would like to share one incident. Inspired by his speech, a Pakistani reporter said she was ready to marry him, but sought ceding of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan in Mehr. Atalji, with a smile on his face, said, 'Madam, I am ready to marry you, but in return, I want Pakistan as dowry'," Singh said. Rajnath Singh, who is MP from Lucknow, said Vajpayee's contribution to India's politics, society and culture is invaluable. The 'Rashtra Prerna Sthal' was inaugurated on birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In his speech, the minister also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a global statesman who has "raised India's prestige on the world stage". He said PM Modi has received 29 foreign State honours. Rashtra Prerna Sthal, which was inaugurated by PM Modi on Thursday, has been developed as a landmark national memorial and inspirational complex of enduring national significance. Constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 230 crore and spread across an expansive area of 65 acres, the complex is envisioned as a permanent national asset dedicated to fostering leadership values, national service, cultural consciousness, and public inspiration.

The complex features 65-feet-high bronze statues of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, symbolising their seminal contributions to India's political thought, nation-building, and public life. It also houses a state-of-the-art museum designed in the form of a lotus-shaped structure, spread over approximately 98,000 square feet. The museum showcases India's national journey and the contributions of these visionary leaders through advanced digital and immersive technologies, offering visitors an engaging and educational experience. (ANI)

