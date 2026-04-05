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Thrilling Cricket Match Sees Lucknow Super Giants Shine

The Lucknow Super Giants showcased their prowess in a gripping innings, with standout performances from Rishabh Pant and Aiden Markram. Despite challenges, the team posted a commendable score of 160 in 19.5 overs. Key bowling contributions came from Harsh Dubey and Shivang Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-04-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 19:22 IST
Thrilling Cricket Match Sees Lucknow Super Giants Shine
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The Lucknow Super Giants delivered an enthralling innings, demonstrating skill and tenacity on the cricket field. Aiden Markram played impressively, scoring 45 runs before falling to Shivang Kumar's delivery at the hands of Liam Livingstone.

Yet, the highlight of the innings was undoubtedly Rishabh Pant, who remained undefeated at 68 runs, steering his team to a competitive total of 160 in 19.5 overs. Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran faced setbacks, with the former succumbing to Harsh Dubey's bowling and the latter run out by Ishan Kishan.

In bowling, Harsh Dubey proved pivotal with figures of 4-0-18-2, while Shivang Kumar and Eshan Malinga supported the team effort to curtail Lucknow's charge. The match witnessed falls at 37, 77, 102, 105, and 139, marking a challenging yet fulfilling innings for the Super Giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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