Rishabh Pant's Heroics Lead Lucknow to Victory

In a thrilling IPL encounter, skipper Rishabh Pant showcased exceptional leadership and batting skills, steering Lucknow Super Giants to a well-earned five-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Pacer Mohammed Shami delivered early damage to SRH's lineup, claiming two crucial wickets and setting the stage for Lucknow's dominance.

Despite a robust partnership from Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy for SRH, it was Pant's composed innings that secured the win, underscoring his pivotal role in Lucknow's successful chase of 156 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)