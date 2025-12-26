AMSL bags new defence orders worth over Rs 100 cr

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) on Friday said it has secured new defence orders worth over Rs 100 crore to supply unmanned aerial systems.

The orders are to be executed within a period of four months, AMSL said in an exchange filing.

''Apollo Micro Systems Ltd has received orders amounting to Rs 1,002.47 million from a private company, deliverable to the Ministry of Defence, for the supply of unmanned aerial systems,'' the filing said.

AMSL offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, aerospace, defence among others.

