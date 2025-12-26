Vaishnaw steals Karnataka's success by taking credit for state's achievements: Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday hit out at Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, accusing him of 'stealing Karnataka's success' by taking credit for achievements of the state.

He questioned why the 'double-engine governments' are unable to match Karnataka's progress.

Siddaramaiah's remarks came after Vaishnaw thanked Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a social media post for 'acknowledging the success' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' programme.

Vaishnaw was responding to a recent Facebook post by Gandhi in which he shared a news report titled ''Foxconn Hires 30k Staff at New, Women-led Unit'' and praised Karnataka for setting an example by creating an ecosystem where manufacturing can grow at such scale and speed.

Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn is the largest manufacturer of iPhones, and its second-biggest facility outside China is in Devanahalli near Bengaluru.

Hitting out at the Union minister, Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X', ''If Make in India is truly a success, why can't BJP's 'double-engine' states match what Karnataka has delivered?'' ''When you have no achievements to show, you steal others' success and take the credit,'' he claimed.

