Left Menu

Vaishnaw steals Karnataka's success by taking credit for state's achievements: Siddaramaiah

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-12-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 15:48 IST
Vaishnaw steals Karnataka's success by taking credit for state's achievements: Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday hit out at Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, accusing him of 'stealing Karnataka's success' by taking credit for achievements of the state.

He questioned why the 'double-engine governments' are unable to match Karnataka's progress.

Siddaramaiah's remarks came after Vaishnaw thanked Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a social media post for 'acknowledging the success' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' programme.

Vaishnaw was responding to a recent Facebook post by Gandhi in which he shared a news report titled ''Foxconn Hires 30k Staff at New, Women-led Unit'' and praised Karnataka for setting an example by creating an ecosystem where manufacturing can grow at such scale and speed.

Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn is the largest manufacturer of iPhones, and its second-biggest facility outside China is in Devanahalli near Bengaluru.

Hitting out at the Union minister, Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X', ''If Make in India is truly a success, why can't BJP's 'double-engine' states match what Karnataka has delivered?'' ''When you have no achievements to show, you steal others' success and take the credit,'' he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan CM hits back at Gehlot over Aravalli remarks, says no tampering will be allowed

Rajasthan CM hits back at Gehlot over Aravalli remarks, says no tampering wi...

 India
2
Himachal govt to launch anti-drugs campaign against 'Chitta', students to be frontline volunteers:CM

Himachal govt to launch anti-drugs campaign against 'Chitta', students to be...

 India
3
Kathmandu Mayor Balen engages in hectic political consultations aiming for national politics

Kathmandu Mayor Balen engages in hectic political consultations aiming for n...

 Nepal
4
Home Minister Shah pays tributes to Udham Singh, Sahibzadas on Veer Bal Diwas

Home Minister Shah pays tributes to Udham Singh, Sahibzadas on Veer Bal Diwa...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025