Political Rivalry Escalates to Fatal Attack in Maharashtra

A shocking case of political violence unfolded in Khopoli, Maharashtra, where Mangesh Sadashiv Kalokhe, the husband of a newly-elected Shiv Sena corporator, was brutally attacked and killed. The incident occurred on Friday morning when assailants used swords and other sharp weapons to carry out the murder.

The police have identified the deceased as a resident from Khalapur taluka. Early investigations point to political rivalry as the motive behind the killing, linked to the recent municipal council election. Kalokhe's family reported the crime, naming several individuals suspected of orchestrating the attack.

Authorities have registered a case of murder and conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the identified suspects, including Ravindra Deokar and several associates, as the community grapples with the violence's implications.