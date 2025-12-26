Left Menu

Political Rivalry Escalates to Fatal Attack in Maharashtra

Mangesh Sadashiv Kalokhe, husband of a newly-elected Shiv Sena corporator, was allegedly hacked to death in Khopoli, Maharashtra. Investigations suggest the killing was the result of political rivalry. The main accused, along with others, face charges of murder and conspiracy as police seek their arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:03 IST
Political Rivalry Escalates to Fatal Attack in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking case of political violence unfolded in Khopoli, Maharashtra, where Mangesh Sadashiv Kalokhe, the husband of a newly-elected Shiv Sena corporator, was brutally attacked and killed. The incident occurred on Friday morning when assailants used swords and other sharp weapons to carry out the murder.

The police have identified the deceased as a resident from Khalapur taluka. Early investigations point to political rivalry as the motive behind the killing, linked to the recent municipal council election. Kalokhe's family reported the crime, naming several individuals suspected of orchestrating the attack.

Authorities have registered a case of murder and conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the identified suspects, including Ravindra Deokar and several associates, as the community grapples with the violence's implications.

TRENDING

1
Shivpal Yadav Announces Sujit Singh as Ghosi Bye-Election Candidate

Shivpal Yadav Announces Sujit Singh as Ghosi Bye-Election Candidate

 India
2
Heightened Winter Vigilance in Kathua: SSP Sharma Reviews SOG Preparedness

Heightened Winter Vigilance in Kathua: SSP Sharma Reviews SOG Preparedness

 India
3
Russia's Defense Production Soars Amid Ukraine Conflict

Russia's Defense Production Soars Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Russian Federation
4
Gawli Daughters Enter Mumbai Civic Polls Arena

Gawli Daughters Enter Mumbai Civic Polls Arena

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025